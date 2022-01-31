Curry heats up late to lead Warriors over Rockets 122-108

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets Monday night. It’s the sixth consecutive win for the Warriors. Houston’s skid at home is up to 11 straight games. The Warriors were clinging to a four-point lead in the fourth when Curry scored the next five points to make it 113-104 with four minutes left. Christian Wood led the Rockets with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Curry’s 21 fourth-quarter points were the highest of his career.