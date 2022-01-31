Atlanta’s Trae Young scratched with shoulder contusion

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was scratched from Monday’s lineup against Toronto with a right shoulder contusion. Coach Nate McMillan said Young was a game-time decision. Young’s injury occurred in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers when he collided with Carmelo Anthony. Young ranks fifth in scoring with a 27.7 average, third in assists with a 9.3 average and fifth in free-throw percentage at 89.5. He had his NBA-leading 12th 30-point, 10-assist game against the Lakers.