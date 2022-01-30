Tunisia fires coach Kebaier after African Cup exit

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian Football Federation has fired national team coach Mondher Kebaier following a quarterfinal exit at the African Cup of Nations. He was replaced by assistant coach Jalel Kadri. Kadri will oversee the team in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Mali in March. Tunisia beat Nigeria in the last 16 at the African Cup in Cameroon to raise hopes of a strong challenge this year. But it lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals.