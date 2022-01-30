Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:29 pm

Towns scores 31 in Wolves’ win over Jazz; Ingles injured

KEYT

By TYLER MASON
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106. Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench for Minnesota by going a perfect 9-of-9 shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Mike Conley 22 for Utah, which lost its fifth straight. Utah veteran forward Joe Ingles exited the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury. Utah also was without coach Quin Snyder because he is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content