Chiefs win toss, but OT rules don’t benefit KC this time

By The Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime, but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on Kansas City’s opening possession. Under the NFL’s playoff overtime rules, the first team to possess the ball can end the game with a touchdown. That’s what Kansas City did the prior week in the divisional round against Buffalo. But the Chiefs didn’t score this time. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception, and the Bengals drove deep into Kansas City territory to set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.