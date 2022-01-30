Bey, Cunningham key Pistons’ rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pistons end a four-game skid. Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley added 18. The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.