Bates, No. 14 Georgia Tech women beat Clemson 69-62

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Sarah Bates hit five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points — both season highs — and Nerea Hermosa scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 14 Georgia Tech pull away and beat Clemson 69-62. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had 14 points and six assists and Lorela Cubaj added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Georgia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC). Kionna Gianes led Clemson (7-14, 1-9) with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Delicia Washington scored 14. Bates hit three 3-pointers in an 11-0 spurt that made it 28-19 with 3:14 left in the first half and the Yellow Jackets led the rest of the way. Georgia Tech shot a season-high 60% (25 of 42) from the field.