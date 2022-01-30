Ashton-Langford leads Boston College past Pitt 69-56

BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford tossed in 21 points and Boston College breezed to a 69-56 victory over Pittsburgh. DeMarr Langford scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half to help Boston College (9-11, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) take a 31-22 lead into intermission. Quinten Post pitched in with 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first career double-double. Ashton-Langford sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers. Femi Idukale finished with 14 points and five rebounds for the Panthers (8-13, 3-7).