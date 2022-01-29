Tatum, Brown lead Celtics over Pelicans, 107-97

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, Jaylen Brown added 31 and the Boston Celtics beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 107-97. Robert Williams grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots for Boston, which led by double digits for most of the game en route to a third victory in four games, with two of those triumphs coming on the road. New Orleans undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado scored a career-best 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He went 3-of-4 from 3-point range. But the Pelicans were outshot by Boston 53.1% to 43.9% as they lost their third straight.