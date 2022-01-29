Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:50 pm

Morris carries Abilene Christian past Lamar 85-82

KEYT

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mahki Morris registered 17 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Lamar 85-82. Abilene Christian closed the game on a 11-3 run. Tobias Cameron had 14 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian (14-7, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points. Airion Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-8), who have now lost 12 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 18 points. C.J. Roberts had 13 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content