Madut, Hepa help Hawaii rally, beat UC Santa Barbara 65-62

HONOLULU (AP) — Junior Madut had 16 points and nine rebounds, Kamaka Hepa scored all his 12 points in the second half and Hawaii rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat UC Santa Barbara 65-62 for the Rainbow Warriors’ seventh consecutive win. Hepa hit each of his season-high four 3-pointers during a 19-3 run in the second half. He opened the spurt with back-to-back 3s and added another that made it 44-42 and gave Hawaii Hawaii (11-5, 6-0 Big West) the lead for good before Amoro Lado and Hepa hit 3-pointers 35 seconds apart to stretch the lead to seven points with 6:39 to play. Ajay Mitchell scored 16 points and Amadou Sow added 13 points and 13 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara. 

