Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:37 pm

Doncic, Kleber lead Mavericks past Carlisle, Pacers 132-105

KEYT

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 30 points and 12 assists and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled former coach Rick Carlisle’s return with Indiana, routing the Pacers 132-105 on Saturday night. Carlisle coached the Mavericks during the past 13 seasons, leading the team to its lone title in 2011. He resigned June 16 and rejoined the Pacers a week later. The 62-year-old coach was recognized with a video tribute before the game, tears streaming down his face afterward. Reggie Bullock added a season-high 23 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers. The Mavericks have won 13 of 16 to improve to 29-21. Duane Washington Jr. led the Pacers with 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content