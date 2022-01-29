Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:49 pm

Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

KEYT

By PAUL GEREFFI
Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers, who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won three in a row and eight of 10. They improved to 23-3-0 at home. Jonathan Dahlen had two power-play goals, and Tomas Hertl and Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks. James Reimer made 44 saves.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content