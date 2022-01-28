Wolfsburg signs American winger Paredes from D.C. United

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has signed American winger Kevin Paredes from MLS club D.C. United. The German club says the 18-year-old Paredes has signed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season. Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer says Paredes can play both on left wing and in the center. Paredes came through the D.C. United youth academy before making his professional debut as a 16-year-old for Loudoun United FC in 2019. The Virginia-born player returned to D.C. United in 2020 and went on to make 41 appearances across all competitions.