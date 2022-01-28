Wickens marks return to racing with podium finish in Daytona

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Robert Wickens marked his return to racing after more than three years with a podium finish at Daytona International Speedway. Wickens teamed with Mark Wilkins for a third-place finish Friday in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge touring car class season opener. It was the first race for Wickens since he suffered a spinal cord injury in 2018 in a spectacular crash at Pocono during his rookie IndyCar season. He thought the injury ended his career. Bryan Herta Autosport was able to design custom hand controls the Candian uses for accelerating and braking and he’s now a full-time driver again.