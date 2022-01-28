Murray, Spurs spoil DeRozan’s return, beat Bulls 131-122

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists and the Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls 131-122 in DeMar DeRozan’s return to San Antonio. DeRozan scored 32 points in his first game in San Antonio for the Bulls. He spent the previous three seasons with the Spurs. Zach LaVine added 30 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 for the Bulls. Keldon Johnson added 23 points for San Antonio, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Murray had nine rebounds. DeRozan was showered with appreciation by the fans as well as his former teammates and coaches.