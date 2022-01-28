Brazilian skier out of Olympics after car crash in Italy

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Olympic committee says cross-country skier Bruna Moura will miss the Beijing Games after sustaining multiple fractures in a car crash in Italy. The 27-year-old Moura was hospitalized with fractures in her feet, arm, hips and shoulder. She was traveling to Germany after a period of training in Austria. Brazilian media say the driver of the car died in the accident. He was not a member of the Brazilian Olympic delegation. Moura had tested positive for the coronavirus recently and still needed a negative test result to secure her presence in Beijing.