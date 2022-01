CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had 20 points as Coastal Carolina defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 65-49. Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (12-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Jefferson had 18 points to lead the Trojans (7-10, 2-3), who scored a season-low 16 in the first half. Nikola