Study: Diversity hires underrepresented in college athletics

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

The latest diversity study on FBS hiring finds women and people of color are underrepresented in athletic departments. The report card was issued Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. The study indicated improvement among racial hiring at the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools for a grade of B-minus, up from a C in the 2021 report at the sport’s highest level of competition. The overall grade given schools for diversity hiring improved to a D-plus from a D a year earlier. However, gender hiring once again received an F with women only accounting for 10 percent of FBS athletic directors.