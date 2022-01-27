NFC title game slightly delays Super Bowl stadium prep

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Last year the NFL had a team play in its home stadium in a Super Bowl for the first time. On Sunday, the league will see another first that does put a delay in some of their preparations for this year’s big game. The NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers marks the first time that a conference title game is taking place at the Super Bowl venue. Katie Keenan, the NFL’s Senior Director of Event Operations, said that the league had prepared for that contingency, but that it has delayed what work they can do inside SoFi Stadium.