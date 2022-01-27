Late bogeys spoil Morikawa’s first round in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pressing the reset button on his game worked for Collin Morikawa for the majority of his first round at the Dubai Desert Classic. The 24-year-old Californian birdied seven of his first 11 holes after starting at No. 10 and was leading on 7 under after 14 holes at Emirates Golf Club on Thursday. Morikawa bogeyed three of his four last holes to finish with a 4-under 68. The British Open champion was a stroke behind Spanish players Sergio Garcia and Pablo Larrazabal midway through the round. Garcia was the winner in 2017 and had a bogey-free round while Larrazabal mixed seven birdies with two bogeys.