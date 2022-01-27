Engstler, Cochran power No. 5 Louisville in win over FSU

STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 19 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 75-62 victory over Florida State. The Cardinals used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to break a 19-all tie. While the Seminoles cut the Louisville lead to 40-38 midway through the third quarter, Florida State never led in the second half.Louisville prevailed despite the Seminoles getting a season-high 28 points from All-American senior Morgan Jones. Engstler added 12 rebounds in the win, with Olivia Cochran contributing 17 points for Louisville. Jones, who injured herself in the waning seconds of the game, made 11-of-18 shots. Sammie Puisis added 10 points for Florida State.