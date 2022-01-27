Skip to Content
English striker Mavididi leads Montpellier's French Cup bid

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Having missed a chance of emulating his idol Thierry Henry by playing for Arsenal in the English Premier League, Stephy Mavididi is now making a name for himself in French soccer. The 23-year-old forward is doing well with Montpellier and will be leading his side’s bid to reach the French Cup quarterfinals away to Marseille on Saturday. Mavididi scored a superbly-taken winner in stoppage time last weekend as Montpellier beat Monaco 3-2 to move sixth in the league. Mavididi has thrived this season and leads the club with eight league goals. 

The Associated Press

