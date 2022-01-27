Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:24 pm

Draymond Green will do TV analyst work for TNT as a player

KEYT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is going into TV. The Golden State Warriors star has received an exclusive multiyear agreement to join Turner Sports as an active player, set to make appearances with the network’s Inside the NBA program among other content opportunities with Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.So, this means Green will sit alongside the studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith as an analyst when his schedule permits, while also working remotely to contribute to various other programs and special projects throughout the season. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content