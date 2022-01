FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Michael Cubbage had a career-high 21 points to help St. Francis (BKN) fend off Sacred Heart 71-66. Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Terriers (6-14, 3-6 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil had 13 points and seven rebounds to pace the Pioneers (7-13, 3-4).