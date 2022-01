BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo, Xavier Bishop and RaeQuan Battle scored 15 points apiece as Montana State slipped past Eastern Washington 69-65. Amin Adamu had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), who have won six straight. Linton Acliese III had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (11-9, 5-4).