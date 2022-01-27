At a glance: College athlete compensation after 6 months
By The Associated Press
There is limited public data about how much money college athletes have earned in the six months since a key NCAA decision. One of the major companies surrounding name, image and likeness compensation is INFLCR. It says 59% of the activitiy reported in its system comes from Division I male athletes. Still, half of the top 10 sports for NIL activity are women’s sports: track and field, volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball.