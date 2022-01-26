Skip to Content
Warren, Matharu, lead No. 9 Texas past Kansas State

By MARK ROSNER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points, Audrey Warren had 16, and No. 9 Texas contained record-setting Ayoka Lee while beating Kansas State 66-48  for its fourth straight victory.Lee, a 6-foot-6 center, scored an NCAA record 61 points during a 94-65 win against  No. 18 Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas, taller than Oklahoma, limited the nation’s leading scorer to 20 — 5.5 fewer than her average. She converted 9 of 20 shots from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds.Her teammates did not provide nearly enough support. Texas (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) outshot Kansas State (15-5, 5-3) 48.1 percent to 34.7. The Wildcats committed 19 turnovers, six by freshman point guard Serena Sundell, who scored 13 points.

