Usher escorts Georgia Tech to 75-61 win over Florida State.

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored 19 points, secured eight rebounds, collected five steals and distributed five assists and Georgia Tech beat Florida State 75-61. Devion Smith’s layup gave Georgia Tech a 50-37 lead with 17:08 left before the Seminoles began whittling away. John Butler’s 3-pointer nine minutes later reduced FSU’s deficit to 57-53 but they never got closer. Usher buried a 3 with 2:05 to go for a 71-60 lead to seal it. Anthony Polite scored 11 and Naheem McLeod 10 for Florida State.