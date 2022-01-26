Providence names Steven Napolillo its athletic director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence College has named Steven Napolillo its next athletic director. The school president’s, the Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, announced the appointment Wednesday. Napolillo succeeds Bob Driscoll, who announced last week that he would retire after serving as the Friars’ AD for 21 years. A 1998 graduate of Providence, Napolillo began his career there in 2004 as its assistant director of athletic relations. He has served as its senior associate athletic director assistant/vice president for external relations since 2014. He will begin his new position on July 1. Before joining Providence’s athletic department, Napolillo served as director of merchandising and corporate sales for the Pawtucket Red Sox.