Off-line: Browns’ Mayfield planning hiatus from social media

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — As he recovers from shoulder surgery, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to rest his thumbs as well. Mayfield said he plans to take a break from “all social media for the foreseeable future.” Ironically, the polarizing QB went on his Instagram page to announce his hiatus from tweeting and posting. Mayfield recently concluded a dreadful, injury-filled fourth season with the Browns, who were among the NFL’s most disappointing teams. Cleveland went 8-9, missed the playoffs and dealt with drama, much of it involving Mayfield. He recently underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.