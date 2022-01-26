Last-place Saint-Etienne gets a boost with 1-0 win at Angers

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne won 1-0 at Angers for a badly needed victory but remains in last place in the French league. Les Verts have won a record 10 French titles but this was only the third win of the season. It came courtesy of an own goal from defender Batista Mendy. After 22 of 38 rounds Saint-Etienne is two points behind 19th-place Lorient and five points away from Bordeaux in 17th spot. The bottom two are relegated while the side finishing 18th enters a promotion-relegation playoff with the team placing third in the second division.