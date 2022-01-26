Germany defender Niklas Süle to leave Bayern Munich for free

MUNICH (AP) — Germany defender Niklas Süle is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn says the 26-year-old Süle is not extending his current contract. Süle switched to Bayern from Hoffenheim in 2017 for around 20 million euros ($22.5 million) and has since made 158 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse. He won four Bundesliga titles, two German Cup titles and the 2020 Champions League with Bayern. Kicker magazine reports that Bayern’s latest five-year offer to the player was performance-based and reflected caution over two serious knee injuries.