F1 preseason testing dates confirmed in Spain and Bahrain

PARIS (AP) — Formula One says preseason testing will begin in Spain next month followed by a session in Bahrain in early March The oft-used Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the outskirts Barcelona will host the first test from Feb. 22-25. The second test will be held in Bahrain from March 10-12 ahead of the season-opening race there on March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit. F1 is set to introduce a new set of rules to even the competition and the 2022 cars will feature newly-designed front and rear wings and 3D-shaped floors. Italian manufacturer Pirelli is bringing bigger tires to improve durability.