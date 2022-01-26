Skip to Content
A dozen IndyCar drivers racing Rolex for preseason prep

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is among the dozen drivers entered in this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car endurance race. They all want to win but also view the twice-round-the-clock race as a way to shake away the offseason cobwebs. The IndyCar season ended in September and the season opener is next month in St. Petersburg, Florida. IndyCar has limited testing abilities, so the Rolex gives the dozen drivers racing at Daytona International Speedway a chance to get some race rhythm and repetitions. Palou is part of the Chip Ganassi Racing “star car” that includes IndyCar teammate Scott Dixon.

