White Sox announce deal with Cuban OF Oscar Colás

By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have added another name to their rich Cuban history, agreeing to a contract with outfielder Oscar Colás. Considered one of the top international free agents, Colás received a $2.7 million signing bonus. The team also announced it had agreed to terms with outfielder Erick Hernández that included a $1 million bonus. The 23-year-old Colás is from Santiago de Cuba. Colás. He bats and throws left-handed and hit .282 with 28 homers and 116 RBIs in 187 games over his foreign league career.

The Associated Press

