Vlhova leads last World Cup giant slalom before Olympics

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Petra Vlhova has clocked the fastest time in the first run of the last World Cup giant slalom before the Beijing Olympics. 2018 Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was third fastest at San Vigilio Di Marebbe in Italy. Vlhova made good use of the No. 1 start bib on a perfect clear and cold day at Kronplatz mountain in the Dolomites. She was 0.34 seconds faster than in-form Sara Hector who’s won twice this season. Shiffrin has 0.59 to make up in the second run. The race shapes as a good guide to the Olympic giant slalom on Feb. 7. It opens the women’s Alpine skiing program in China.