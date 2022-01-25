Tough trip to China ahead, Anderson sees gift of world stage

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — There is part of Jamie Anderson that wishes these upcoming Olympics weren’t in China. The two-time snowboard gold medalist knows she’s not the only Olympian who thinks that. One of the many things that makes her unique is that she is willing to say it. The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, stands out in a sport filled with nonconformists. She believes the question about whether to go to the Beijing Games, which are riven with conflicts about COVID-19, human rights, cybersecurity and more, should be something she can talk about freely.