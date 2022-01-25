Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:31 pm

Rollins scores 25 to lead Toledo over Buffalo 86-75

KEYT

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ryan Rollins had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toledo extended its win streak to seven games, beating Buffalo 86-75. Rollins shot 13 for 16 from the line. Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points for Toledo (16-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 13 points and three blocks. Ra’Heim Moss had 12 points and six assists. Jeenathan Williams had 24 points for the Bulls (10-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Ronaldo Segu added 11 points. Josh Mballa had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content