Rams hope 3rd time is a charm in NFC title matchup vs. 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping their recent regular-season dominance over the Los Angeles Rams extends to the playoffs. The Niners have swept the season series against the Rams the past three seasons and take a six-game winning streak in the series into the NFC title game. It’s the 24th time in the Super Bowl era that division rivals will meet in the postseason following a regular-season sweep — and the team that wins the two regular season games is 14-9 in the rematch.