Predators beat Kraken 4-2 for 3rd straight win

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Mattias Ekholm scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Nashville Predators beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2. The Predators also got goals from Filip Forsberg, Luke Kunin and Matt Duchene in their third straight win. Roman Josi added two assists, and Juuse Saros made 32 saves. Jared McCann and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken, who had won three of four — one of the best stretches of their inaugural season.