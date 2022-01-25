Oklahoma St. athletes Ferrari, Rodriguez injured in crash

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State says national champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were involved in a car accident on Monday night. Both are responsive with non life-threatening injuries, the school says in a press release. Ferrari was transported via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital. The crash occurred as Ferrari and Rodriguez were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. The school says law enforcement officials told the school there were no fatalities or serious injuries to anyone else involved in the accident. Ferrari won the 197-pound class last year. In 2021, Rodriguez was All-Big 12 in indoor and outdoor track and a second-team All-America outdoor performer.