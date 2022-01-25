Oilers rally, topple Canucks 3-2 in OT behind McDavid’s goal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a power-play goal to knot the score at 2-2. Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves for the Oilers. Tyler Motte, with a short-handed tally, and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, while goalie Spencer Martin had 47 saves.