NFL divisional round averages record 38.2 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — The four NFL divisional round playoff games had the highest average viewers on record with 38.2 million tuning in on television and digital platforms. Every game over the weekend came down to the final play. Besides it being the highest average for the divisional round since Nielsen started keeping track of viewer averages in 1988, it was a 20% increase over last year and up 12% compared to two years ago. Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime victory over Buffalo averaged 42.74 million on CBS, making it the most-watched divisional playoff game on any network since the 2017 Green Bay-Dallas game averaged 48.52 million on Fox.