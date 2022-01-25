James has 33, Lakers beat Nets 106-96 in Davis’ return

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James welcomed Anthony Davis back with a lob pass for the game’s first basket, then turned to this own offense to score 33 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Davis had eight points in 25 minutes after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee and the Lakers got good nights off the bench from Malik Monk and Carmelo Anthony. James added seven rebounds and six assists, punctuating his performance with steals and dunks about 15 seconds apart midway through the fourth quarter in front of a roaring road crowd that didn’t have most of its own stars to cheer.