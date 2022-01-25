For Nodar: Georgian luge family makes a return to Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Saba Kumaritashvili (KOO’-mah-ree-tahsh-VEE’-lee) says he’s proudly following his cousin’s path to the Olympics. His cousin was Nodar Kumaritashvili, the luge athlete from the former Soviet republic of Georgia who died in a training accident at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Saba Kumaritashvili will race in the Beijing Games next month. He shared his story with The Associated Press and says, when asked about his late cousin, that “thinking about him is painful but gives me strength as well.”