Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:49 pm

Flyers’ Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game

KEYT

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has broken the NHL record by playing in his 965th consecutive game. The 35-year-old Yandle passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987. The three-time All-Star is in his first season with the Flyers and was on the ice for the opening face-off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Yandle was paired with Ivan Provorov to start the game.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content