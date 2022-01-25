Bills OC Brian Daboll has second interview with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has had his second interview for the New York Giants head coaching job. Daboll met with new general manager Joe Schoen and the team’s ownership on Tuesday at the Giants headquarters. Daboll was first interviewed on Friday, hours after Schoen was hired by New York. He had been Buffalo’s assistant general manager. New York also has spoken with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bengals D-coordinator Lou Anarumo and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. They plan to meet with current Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham on Wednesday and former Miami coach Brian Flores on Thursday.