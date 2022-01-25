Back to the future: Christian Eriksen is training with Ajax

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax says Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen is training with its reserves to regain fitness while he seeks a new club. The 29-year-old Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June. His contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month because he is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. Eriksen began his senior career at Ajax, making his debut for the first team in 2010 as an 18-year-old. He says training at Ajax “feels like coming home.”