Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:39 pm

Ayala, Russell backcourt dooms Rutgers in Maryland win

KEYT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored a season-high 23 points and Eric Ayala scored 22 and the two combined to bury 10 3-pointers to help Maryland past Rutgers 68-60. Ayala’s layup started a 19-3 first-half run that lasted eight minutes. Maryland went to halftime with a 38-26 lead on the strength of 53.8% shooting. Ayala finished 5 for 8 and Russell 5 for 9 from deep. Russell entered Wednesday’s game just 2 for 14 from 3-point in his last five games. Baker and Ron Harper Jr. scored 16 points apiece for Rutgers

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content